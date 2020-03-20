Martin Compston has said it was “liberating” not to be told to curb his accent in new drama The Nest.

The BBC One surrogacy thriller, set in Glasgow, stars Line Of Duty’s Compston as one half of a wealthy couple who ask a teenager to become their surrogate.

The Scottish actor, 35, said: “We’re at a point now where people are being a lot more open-minded to what we would term as ‘regional dramas’.

“The script would specifically say ‘accent gets stronger’ as they do when you’re where you’re from.

“It was very liberating to be on a set and not be worried about someone saying, ‘Could you just clip the ‘T’ on that?’ or ‘Can you change that?’ or ‘What does that mean?’

“That’s very freeing as an actor because you can just get on with it.”

The drama, starring Sophie Rundle as his wife, was filmed in Scotland and Compston’s mother “came up and made us a cup of tea” on the day they filmed in Greenock, where the actor is from.

He added: “Generally, I’m not great when people come to visit me on set because I like to forget who I am and be the person I’m playing.

“If you’re doing a scene and you look behind the camera and see your mum, you’re very aware that you’re Martin again. So, I’ve never been great with visitors but my mum did come up.”

The Nest starts on Sunday March 22 at 9pm on BBC One.