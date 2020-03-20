A variety of angles on the coronavirus crisis lead the papers on Friday, from the Queen’s message to the nation to the Prime Minister saying the tide can be turned inside three months.
The Times leads with words from the Queen saying Britain must “come together to work as one”, while the paper also reports on the first medical trials of vaccines beginning in the UK.
The Daily Mirror also leads with the Queen’s “inspirational rallying message”.
The Daily Telegraph carries a preview of an announcement from the Chancellor Rishi Sunak on how people will be given “direct protection” from the fallout of the Covid-19 pandemic.
The Financial Times leads on a similar story, saying Mr Sunak is preparing a “big rescue plan” including wage subsidies for workers.
While the Guardian has a report saying trials of a vaccine will begin next month after experts have “accelerated tests”.
Metro leads with Mr Johnson’s assertion that the tide can be turned within 12 weeks, a story which also leads the i.
The Independent asks whether the absence of new cases in Wuhan can be considered a “turning point”.
A number of regional newspapers, including the Manchester Evening News, The Scotsman and the South Wales Echo pledge a show of support to their readers amid the coronavirus outbreak.
And the Sun leads with an appeal for Britons to “stop going to the pub”.
Meanwhile, the Daily Mail reports Mr Johnson attempted to “inject some hope” with his suggestion the situation could improve within 12 weeks.
The Covid-19 latest also leads the Daily Express, with the paper covering a plea to stop panic buying and the young being warned to stop socialising.
And the Daily Star reports a “mountain” of toilet paper has been delivered to 10 Downing Street.