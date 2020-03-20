Flowers and wildlife were in fine fettle on the first day of spring.

A woman enjoys the sunshine in the Botanic Gardens in Dublin
A woman enjoys the sunshine in the Botanic Gardens in Dublin (Brian Lawless/PA)

The spring equinox marks the first day of astronomical spring when day and night are almost exactly the same length.

Spring flowers surround Guildford Castle in Surrey
Spring flowers surround Guildford Castle in Surrey (Adam Davy/PA)

Despite fears over the coronavirus, some people ventured out of their homes to breathe in the spring air.

People underneath the blossom at RHS Garden Wisley in Surrey
People underneath the blossom at RHS Garden Wisley in Surrey (John Walton/PA)
An elderly couple walk down a path lined with blossoms in Battersea Park, London
An elderly couple walk down a path lined with blossoms in Battersea Park, London (Aaron Chown/PA)
Families look at a sculpture at RHS Garden Wisley in Surrey
Families look at a sculpture at RHS Garden Wisley in Surrey (John Walton/PA)
A woman takes a photo of the blossoms
A woman takes a photo of the blossoms (Aaron Chown/PA)

And they weren’t the only ones…

A woman offers a piece of fruit to a squirrel in Dublin's Botanic Gardens
A woman offers a piece of fruit to a squirrel in Dublin’s Botanic Gardens (Brian Lawless/PA)
A robin was also out in the gardens
A robin was also out in the gardens (Brian Lawless/PA)
A kingfisher in Northumberland Park in Tyne and Wear
A kingfisher in Northumberland Park in Tyne and Wear (Owen Humphreys/PA)
Swans swim on the banks of the River Severn in Worcester
Swans swim on the banks of the River Severn in Worcester (David Davies/PA)

As the world adapts to a very different way of life over the coming months, the seasons are changing too.

The sculpture of Spring by Philip Haas at RHS Garden Wisley
The sculpture of Spring by Philip Haas at RHS Garden Wisley (John Walton/PA)

The natural beauty on the first day of spring shows that we still have much to be thankful for.

A squirrel clings to the trunk of a tree in the Botanic Gardens in Dublin
A squirrel clings to the trunk of a tree in the Botanic Gardens in Dublin (Brian Lawless/PA)