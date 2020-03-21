Boris Johnson was swept to a landslide victory in the election on December 12, long before anyone in the UK had heard of the coronavirus.
One hundred days on, even the tribulations of Brexit have taken a backseat to the biggest public health crisis in a generation.
This was not how it was meant to be for Mr Johnson, who secured his place in Number 10 on a promise to “get Brexit done” and revive a spirit of national optimism.
After securing an 80-seat majority at the election, Mr Johnson had the political capital to reshape his Government in a reshuffle designed to reward allies and promote fresh talent.
His key election promise was delivered on January 31, as the UK left the European Union.
In February, Mr Johnson was dubbed a “part-time Prime Minister” by Jeremy Corbyn after spending time holed up in the Chevening grace-and-favour mansion rather than visiting parts of the country hit by flooding.
At the end of February the Prime Minister’s partner Carrie Symonds announced she was pregnant and the couple were engaged.
The Prime Minister chaired his first Cobra meeting on coronavirus on March 2 and the speed with which events have progressed has given a sense of a Government – understandably – scrabbling to keep pace with the challenge posed by a new threat and rapidly evolving science.