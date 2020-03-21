As the growing reality of the coronavirus pandemic hit the UK, there was a marked contrast on high streets and at retail parks on Saturday morning as shoppers prioritised buying food and household provisions.
Boris Johnson ordered the closure of the hospitality and entertainment sectors from Saturday amid fears the NHS could be overwhelmed by Covid-19 cases.
With scientists warning “social distancing” measures will have to stay in place for months to come, tens of thousands of pubs, bars, restaurants, cinemas, nightclubs, gyms and betting shops were left wondering when they will be able to open their doors again.
Motorways were nearly empty in contrast to the queues to enter supermarket car parks.
Other forms of transport were also seeing a reduction in passengers.
Other parts of the high street and leisure sites had mixed fortunes.
Meanwhile, there is no more waiting to be served in pubs and bars after the Prime Minister said they should shut.