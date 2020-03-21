The death toll among coronavirus patients in Scotland has increased to seven, it has been confirmed.

New figures from the Scottish Government also showed that a total of 373 people have now tested positive for Covid-19.

In the last 24 hours the number of cases has increased by 51, with deaths rising by one.

However, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has previously stressed that the number of positive tests is likely to be an underestimate of the number of cases.

The Greater Glasgow and Clyde NHS area has the largest number of patients diagnosed with the disease, with 110 people in the area being confirmed as having it.

According to the figures there are 49 cases in Lanarkshire, 44 in Lothian and 34 in Tayside.

Meanwhile, 27 people have tested positive in the NHS Forth Valley region, with 24 cases in NHS Shetland, 21 in NHS Ayrshire and Arran and 20 in the Grampian area. Dumfries and Galloway and Fife both have 13 cases each, while there are 10 in NHS Borders and eight in NHS Highlands.

While venues such as pubs, cafes, restaurants and cinemas have already been told to shut to help curb the spread of the disease, Ms Sturgeon said on Friday that Scots could face “even stricter and more difficult” measures as part of the fight against the outbreak.