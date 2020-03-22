A second elderly Covid-19 patient has died in Northern Ireland.

The victim had an underlying medical condition and was being treated in hospital, Stormont’s health department said.

There were 20 new positives cases of the virus in Northern Ireland as of 2pm on Sunday, bringing the total to 128.

Health Minister Robin Swann said: “This heart-breaking news should bring it home to every one of us that coronavirus is a real and present danger across our community.”

He said a minority of people continue to flout social distancing advice designed to minimise the coronavirus spread.

A patient in NI who tested positive for Covid-19 has sadly died. The patient was elderly, had an underlying medical condition and was being treated in hospital.https://t.co/IycxJRpDTO pic.twitter.com/pMR7o0DWDS — Department of Health (@healthdpt) March 22, 2020

Mr Swann added: “These behaviours are putting the people themselves, their families and their friends and neighbours at risk.

“Coronavirus is a threat across generations and all walks of life.

“We all need to unite to fight against it.”

Social distancing may have to be enforced, First Minister Arlene Foster warned.

Police have received reports of young people continuing to congregate despite being advised against it amid the outbreak.

Emergency legislation to deal with the Covid-19 pandemic is expected to finish its passage through the Houses of Parliament on Monday.

The DUP leader told the BBC’s Sunday Politics show: “There will be legislation which will allow us to enforce social distancing and enforce all of these matters and of course one does not want to have to go down that road, but really it appears that in some cases we are going to have to enforce it.”

The tally of tests completed in Northern Ireland is 2,484.

A total of 44 were aged 44 or under, another 44 aged 45-69 and 40 were aged 70 or over.

Males made up 73 cases and females 55.

The First Minister also said private hospitals will be asked to help in the battle against coronavirus.

She and Stormont Deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill urged people to stay apart on Mother’s Day, as they praised those working on the front line of the battle against the infection.

Mrs Foster said Sunday is normally a day when children of all ages say thank-you to their mothers, but this year things are “very different”.

A message from First Minister Arlene Foster and deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill ahead of #MothersDay💐 Thank you to all our frontline staff working to keep us safe. Please maintain #COVID19 social distancing measures. @DUPleader @moneillSF ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/8c1cul6thr — NI Executive (@niexecutive) March 21, 2020

Mrs O’Neill said: “Everyone loves their mummy. I know that I do.

“And on Mother’s Day, we normally make a big effort to spoil them and to spend time with them.

“This year we have to do it differently.

“This year we are asking you not to put your mummy or anyone else’s mummy at risk.

“Please maintain the social distancing the Public Health Agency have asked you to do.

“Please follow that public health advice, help protect yourself and help protect others.”

Meanwhile, Ulster Rugby has offered use of its Kingspan Stadium in Belfast for drive-through virus testing or other community services, chief executive Jonny Petrie said.

Ulster GAA and the Irish Football Association have made the same gesture with venues across Northern Ireland.

A senior Belfast doctor warned huge numbers of patients will die during the pandemic.

A teacher from Londonderry working in the locked-down city of Bergamo in northern Italy urged residents in her home city to observe the public health advice.

Fionnuala Crabtree said: “We sit in our apartments and listen to the continuous sound of sirens and the church bells that mark the mourning of so many loved ones in our city.

“I don’t want to ever have to correlate my experience here with the virus to that of my beautiful city of Derry so please do your bit and protect your community.”

Elsewhere, Stormont Finance Minister Conor Murphy has written to Chancellor Rishi Sunak urging him to support all workers affected by the virus.

Finance Minister, Conor Murphy has written to the Chancellor Rishi Sunak urging him to support all workers impacted by the Covid-19 crisis. Details at:➡️https://t.co/GMatB5zV4s pic.twitter.com/nsIYyZeVnR — Dept of Finance (@dptfinance) March 22, 2020

He said: “I very much welcome the announcement of a scheme to subsidise the payroll costs of businesses. This has reassured many people that their jobs and livelihoods will be sustained during this unprecedented health crisis.

“However many workers, including sole traders, the self-employed, people on zero-hour contracts and agency workers fall outside the scope of the scheme.

“This is causing huge anxiety and I urge you to take urgent action to support them also.”