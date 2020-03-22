Two primary pupils who spoke to their grandparents through a window on Mother’s Day have described the experience as “happy and weird”.

Isaac and Ben Rickett, six and eight respectively, brought their grandma Sue, 68, flowers and a card that read: “Happy Grandma’s Day!”

The family from Knutsford, Cheshire, took the decision to speak through the patio window in keeping with social distancing advice amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Ben and Isaac talk to their grandparents Sue and Alan (Martin Rickett/PA)

“It felt like it was happy and weird at the same time but it’s important for us to stay away from grandma and grandpa at the moment because of coronavirus,” Ben told the PA news agency.

“Grandma really loved us coming to see her. I think she feels a bit sad that she can’t let anybody in or come out of her house very often.

“We think our card cheered her up a lot.”

Isaac said: “It felt strange not being able to give grandma a big cuddle like I normally do.”

Sue and her husband Alan, 71, usually see their grandchildren regularly as their son, photographer Martin Rickett, lives nearby.

Isaac and Ben usually see their grandparents regularly (Martin Rickett/PA)

“It was lovely to see them as we haven’t this past week except for occasions through the window,” Sue told PA.

“We had a good chat and a giggle through the patio door.

“It was strange, but we were making the most of it really and I think that’s what you’ve got to do – it’s very important people do this, it makes you feel so much better to see them.”

The grandparents and grandchildren touched hands through the window pane (Alan Rickett/PA)

Sue said she and Alan will video call their other two grandchildren, who live further away, later this evening.

“That’s a big thing these days, at one time you wouldn’t get that contact,” she said.

“I’ve got to be positive, at least I’ve seen two of my grandchildren and I will see the others again soon in a similar manner.

“We’re quite privileged and lucky, really.”