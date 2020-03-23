Developments in the pandemic lead the papers at the start of the working week, with Prime Minister Boris Johnson mooting the idea of a curfew to limit the spread of the coronavirus.
The Times reports that travel bans and curfews will be considered in the UK if people fail to act responsibly.
The Daily Telegraph reports that the PM has “threatened Italian-style restrictions” to enforce social distancing.
While The Guardian puts Mr Johnson’s ultimatum in more succinct terms, with the headline “Obey the rules or risk strict lockdown”.
The Financial Times looks to a request for an “historic mobilisation of resources” from Spain to drive recovery.
Metro reports that thousands of people are risking the lives of others by not adequately social distancing.
The i says that Britons are being urged to “stop flouting the rules on social distancing”.
While The Independent reports on the threat of a crackdown.
The Sun also leads on the threat of a curtailment of freedoms.
Madness is the headline on the Daily Mirror, which reports thousands are defying social distancing advice.
The Daily Mail reports the death toll has reached 281, including an 18-year-old.
The Daily Express reports the military will come to the aid of 1.5 million people judged the most vulnerable by delivering food and medicine.
While the Daily Star reports Britons are opening “virtual pubs” after restrictions were placed on the opening of traditional watering holes.