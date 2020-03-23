Joe Wicks’ attempt to keep the nation’s children fit during the coronavirus crisis got off to a flying start on Monday morning with his first workout racking up hundreds of thousands of hits on YouTube.

At one point, The Body Coach’s first PE With Joe session was getting around 800,000 streams.

😀 PE WITH JOE starting Monday morning at 9am on my YOUTUBE channel: The Body Coach TV 📺 Please please share this with as many people as you can ❤️ Our kids need this more than ever. Share it on your stories, your wall, your Twitter, whatsapp and school newsletters ❤️ pic.twitter.com/ioFGeFRpuK — The Body Coach (@thebodycoach) March 19, 2020

Parents, grateful to Wicks for helping their offspring burn off some energy on what was for many the first day of school closures, posted pictures and comments on social media of children taking part.

Wicks announced last week that he would be running the sessions five days a week, Monday to Friday, pledging to “get your kids moving, feeling energised, positive, optimistic”.

At the start of Monday’s almost 40-minute session, Wicks said: “I’m going to be your PE teacher for the nation”, before adding that, while he thought it was just going to be for the UK, “it’s turned out to be so much bigger”.

Thank you to everyone that just took part 😀 Incredible to think that millions of us where all exercising together all around the world 🙏🏻 #PEwithJoe — The Body Coach (@thebodycoach) March 23, 2020

He could be heard saying that there were 614,000 viewers at the start of the class.

Wicks added: “This is so important, I’m a man on a mission.”

After the workout, he tweeted a thank you to those who took part, saying: “Incredible to think that millions of us where all exercising together all around the world.”

@thebodycoach 👏🏻👏🏻💪🏻💪🏻Great idea to start the day with Joe Wicks every morning Monday till Friday from 9am for 30 mins.. live YouTube workout 🏋️‍♂️ kids workout for all ages.. #PEwithJoe #keepmoving pic.twitter.com/oZvZGb34yC — Tim Krul (@TimKrul) March 23, 2020

Among those thanking Wicks for the class was Dutch goalkeeper Tim Krul, who tweeted: “Great idea to start the day with Joe Wicks every morning Monday till Friday”.

Snooker player Stuart Bingham tweeted: “Everyone get involved to brighten your day up with a little workout with @thebodycoach”.

Wicks was not the only coach offering to help keep the UK fit.

Nineties favourite Mr Motivator hosted a live workout on Monday lunchtime on the Truck Festival’s Facebook page.

Nineties favourite Mr Motivator is hosting an online fitness class for those at home during the coronavirus crisis (Clara Molden/PA)

Starting the session from a chair in a kitchen, he told those watching: “There’s no excuse now, you’ve got lots of time at home to get up and do something.”

Those taking part are being encouraged to donate to The Trussell Trust, which supports more than 1,200 UK food banks.