Joe Wicks’ attempt to keep the nation’s children fit during the coronavirus crisis got off to a flying start on Monday morning with his first workout racking up hundreds of thousands of hits on YouTube.
At one point, The Body Coach’s first PE With Joe session was getting around 800,000 streams.
Parents, grateful to Wicks for helping their offspring burn off some energy on what was for many the first day of school closures, posted pictures and comments on social media of children taking part.
Wicks announced last week that he would be running the sessions five days a week, Monday to Friday, pledging to “get your kids moving, feeling energised, positive, optimistic”.
At the start of Monday’s almost 40-minute session, Wicks said: “I’m going to be your PE teacher for the nation”, before adding that, while he thought it was just going to be for the UK, “it’s turned out to be so much bigger”.
He could be heard saying that there were 614,000 viewers at the start of the class.
Wicks added: “This is so important, I’m a man on a mission.”
After the workout, he tweeted a thank you to those who took part, saying: “Incredible to think that millions of us where all exercising together all around the world.”
Among those thanking Wicks for the class was Dutch goalkeeper Tim Krul, who tweeted: “Great idea to start the day with Joe Wicks every morning Monday till Friday”.
Snooker player Stuart Bingham tweeted: “Everyone get involved to brighten your day up with a little workout with @thebodycoach”.
Wicks was not the only coach offering to help keep the UK fit.
Nineties favourite Mr Motivator hosted a live workout on Monday lunchtime on the Truck Festival’s Facebook page.
Starting the session from a chair in a kitchen, he told those watching: “There’s no excuse now, you’ve got lots of time at home to get up and do something.”
Those taking part are being encouraged to donate to The Trussell Trust, which supports more than 1,200 UK food banks.