Chemicals giant Ineos is to build a hand sanitiser plant to produce one million bottles a month.

The company said the site near Middlesbrough will be ready within 10 days, adding that products will be given to hospitals free of charge.

Ineos said it intends to produce both standard and the pocket bottle hand sanitisers, and is already talking to retail outlets across Europe.

The company already manufactures a range of healthcare products, including rubber gloves, PVC saline drips, syringes, ventilators and medical tubing.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe, founder and chairman of Ineos, said: “Ineos is a company with enormous resources and manufacturing skills.

“If we can find other ways to help in the coronavirus battle, we are absolutely committed to playing our part.”