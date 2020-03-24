A committee set up to investigate the Scottish Government’s handling of misconduct allegations against former first minister Alex Salmond will not meet until after Easter.

The Committee on the Scottish Government’s Handling of Harassment Complaints had agreed to put off its investigation until after the conclusion of the criminal case against the ex-SNP leader.

With Mr Salmond now cleared of all the charges against him, the committee is putting its work on hold again because of the coronavirus outbreak.

The committee will look into Alex Salmond’s dealings with Nicola Sturgeon (Andrew Milligan/PA)

A Scottish Parliament spokeswoman said: “Given the Parliament’s focus on addressing the current public health emergency which we face, members of the committee have agreed that its work will not begin immediately.

“The committee will review its position after Easter.”

The committee was established after the Court of Session ruled as unlawful the Scottish Government’s handling of misconduct allegations made against the former first minister.

It will also look at the former first minister’s dealings with his successor Nicola Sturgeon.

The Scottish Parliament has scaled back its business during the coronavirus outbreak, with MSPs sitting one day a week as Scots are told to stay at home as much as possible.