Vehicle owners in Britain will be granted a six-month exemption from MOT testing, the Department for Transport (DfT) has announced.
All cars, vans and motorcycles will be exempted from needing a test from March 30.
This will allow people to carry on with essential travel during the coronavirus pandemic, the DfT said.
Drivers were warned that vehicles must be kept in a roadworthy condition.
Garages will remain open for essential repair work.
