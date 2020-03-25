Vehicle owners in Britain will be granted a six-month exemption from MOT testing, the Department for Transport (DfT) has announced.

All cars, vans and motorcycles will be exempted from needing a test from March 30.

This will allow people to carry on with essential travel during the coronavirus pandemic, the DfT said.

Given the circumstances I'm granting an MOT temporary exemption so that if your MOT is due from 30th March 2020 you will automatically receive a SIX-month extension. However, you must still keep your car in a roadworthy condition and garages will remain open if you need repairs. — Rt Hon Grant Shapps MP (@grantshapps) March 25, 2020

Drivers were warned that vehicles must be kept in a roadworthy condition.

Garages will remain open for essential repair work.