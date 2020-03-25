A new centre for assessing suspected coronavirus cases is opening in Londonderry in a bid to prevent hospital wards becoming overwhelmed.

The unit will be based at Altnagelvin Hospital and staffed by GPs.

Patients will be assessed in an out-of-hours urgent care building and if necessary transferred to specialist wards.

Dr Tom Black, chairman of Northern Ireland’s British Medical Association (BMA), said: “This has been shown in Italy and other countries that this is how we save lives.”

The triage service is designed for those who are moderately ill and do not need an ambulance to get to hospital.

It is the first of 13 similar centres being established in Northern Ireland, enlisting the expertise of GPs while reducing the pressure on hospital beds and intensive care units.

Dr Black said: “In about two weeks’ time the surge will be here and the needs of our patients will be overwhelming.

“This is a way of increasing the capacity of the system to deal with increased numbers, to deal with them appropriately, to try to keep them out of hospital beds.

“The biggest risk we have is that hospital beds and ICUs and ventilators will become overwhelmed.

“The Covid centres are here to try and protect those services by dealing with as many patients in the community as possible.”

Meanwhile, the families of Covid-19 patients in Northern Ireland have criticised the “selfish” actions of those failing to socially distance as the death toll reached five.

The number of confirmed cases rose to 172 on Tuesday when Assembly members voted to approve the introduction of sweeping powers to restrict people’s movement in an effort to halt the spread of the disease.

Stormont Justice Minister Naomi Long told the BBC’s Good Morning Ulster programme on Wednesday that, as of Tuesday, there were 165 prison officers in self-isolation.

She said: “Closed communities at present are incredibly vulnerable because, once the virus gets into the prison, it will make it very difficult to stop the spread.”

Health and social care organisations in Northern Ireland have closed adult day care services from Wednesday.

This affects services including learning disability day centres, day opportunities and adult day care.

Specific arrangements will be made for those with high care needs or who are particularly vulnerable, the Health and Social Care Board said.