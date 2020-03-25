People will be able to turn to WhatsApp to ask for official guidance on coronavirus, the Government has announced.

A new information service on the messaging service will help point people towards official guidance.

It is hoped that the new chatbot service will help reduce the burden on the NHS.

Stay at home to help save lives:▪️ Only go out when absolutely necessary for food, medicine, work or exercise▪️ Always stay 2 metres apart▪️ Do not meet others outside your household, even friends and family pic.twitter.com/PTFBzlY7fB — Public Health England (@PHE_uk) March 25, 2020

The service, which is due to launch as soon as possible, will provide information on topics such as coronavirus prevention and symptoms, the latest number of cases in the UK, advice on staying at home, travel advice and dispel myths around the virus.

People will be able to access the free service by adding 07860064422 to their phone contacts and then message the word “hi” in a WhatsApp message to get started.

Professor Yvonne Doyle, medical director for Public Health England, said: “This service will help us ensure the public has a trusted source for the right information about coronavirus, updated with the latest public health guidance and providing assurance that they are not misled by any of the false information circulating.”

WhatsApp’s chief operating officer Matt Idema added: “At difficult times like these, people are using WhatsApp more than ever to connect with and support their friends, family and communities.

“We are pleased to be able to provide the UK Government with the communications tools to help them respond to the public’s questions about the virus with reliable, timely health advice, in order to keep people safe.”

Earlier in the week, the Government texted British mobile phone users to remind them of the new lockdown rules.

Meanwhile, researchers have called on the public to help them track the disease through a symptom-checking app.

By self reporting symptoms through the app – which can be found through https://covid.joinzoe.com/ – experts will be able to monitor the spread of the disease in the UK.

The public is being encouraged to download the app, and take a minute a day to report on how they are feeling, even if they are well.

This will help experts from King’s College London, among others, to identify high-risk areas in the UK, how fast the virus is spreading and who is most at risk.

The project was launched as part of a study into twins, with the general public also invited to take part.

Professor Tim Spector from King’s College London said: “These are worrying times for everyone. Our twins are fantastically committed, enthusiastic health research participants who have already been studied in unprecedented detail, putting us in a unique position to provide vital answers to support the global fight against Covid-19.

“The more of the public that also use the app, the better the real-time data we will have to combat the outbreak in this country.”