The six year-old boy who was seriously injured when he was thrown from the 10th floor of London’s Tate Modern art gallery is managing to sit up, his family have said.

The French infant is “slowly but surely continuing to progress” after he was attacked by autistic teenager Jonty Bravery at the tourist attraction on August 4, according to his relatives.

In a post on a GoFundMe page, which has raised more than 221,000 euro (£199,000) for the boy’s treatment and rehabilitation, his family said: “He has gained muscle tone and regained enough strength to manage to sit longer in a sitting position and straighter in his chair without the help of his corset.

“He can now eat all soft foods and can almost eat all of his meals on his own, holding his spoon himself with his right hand.

“As he has more strength, he also has more breath and for that reason, we understand better what he says and he manages to speak to us more.

“At last, he continues to train to open his left hand during the exercices (sic) but he now manages to move his left arm a little to the right and a little to the left, in front of him.

“Only few movements, very approximate and they exhaust him so much that he very quickly starts yawning, but for him, it’s the beginning of the reconquest of his left arm!”

Emergency crews attending a scene at the Tate Modern art gallery (Yui Mok/PA)

The family say that “after a slump”, their “smiling little boy” seems to be coming back.

They also had a message for their supporters during the coronavirus pandemic.

They added: “We are very moved to see that you continue to think of our little knight in these difficult times.

“At the hospital, the situation is more complicated with the coronavirus epidemic and containment measures, but you are still there for us: how to thank you?

“Please stay safe and take care of yourself and those you love.”

The boy, who can not be named, was thrown from a viewing platform at the gallery.

He suffered a bleed to the brain, fractures to his spine and broken legs and arms following the fall.

The boy was visiting London with his family at the time and spent several weeks in intensive care.

Bravery, now aged 18, of Ealing, west London, admitted a charge of attempted murder at the Old Bailey in December.