A woman is using her daily exercise allowance to cycle around her neighbourhood donating old books.

Actor and self-described “book fairy” Stella von Koskull has been delivering books from her own collection around Putney, Barnes and Fulham, to neighbours who are self-isolating.

Speaking to the PA news agency she said: “I have tonnes of books at home, I’m getting through this time by reading loads.

“I’ve only done a few deliveries so far, but people love it and I think people are craving any kind of social interaction.”

Ms von Koskull finds people to donate books to using social media, and makes her deliveries wearing gloves and a mask.

She told PA: “It is a time to be helping vulnerable, needy people who can’t go outside.

“One positive thing that can come out of this is that communities can come together.

“Hopefully I’m serving it in my little way and will inspire people to do the same thing.”