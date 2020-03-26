Londoners unhappy at the lack of space on the capital’s public transport network have sent a barrage of messages to Mayor Sadiq Khan.

Dozens of passengers took to Twitter to express their frustration at their inability to follow Government guidance to keep two metres away from others to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

Patricia Pereira posted: “Jubilee line service packed, Waterloo station escalators out of use forcing people to use the ones that are working and be extremely near.

“Three TfL staff by gate line talking, no one manage the crowd (or) helping on social distancing!”

She added: “I am a key worker, I don’t want to get ill!”

A passenger with the Twitter username @debzlips wrote a message to the mayor which read: “Why have you reduced the tube service? Key workers are forced to be squashed together! Out east the tubes terminate at Leytonstone, so the platform is packed while waiting for another tube into London!!!! Nuts! Thanks for that stupid unsafe idea!”

Denise Bennett, from Newcastle, wrote: “Message from daughter, going to work as a nurse in London – ‘tube station is rammed’. How can she stay safe, keep her patients safe when she has to travel to work like this?”

On Wednesday, Prime Minister Boris Johnson told MPs it should be possible to “run a better Tube system”.

Some passengers said their Tube journeys were quieter than normal on Thursday.

Twitter user @mortimusprime_x posted two pictures showing carriages with empty seats, and wrote: “My normally packed tubes this morning on the way to work … thank you to all those staying at home #keyworker #keepsafe #stayathome.”

The Tube is operating at around 50% of its normal capacity during peak times.

Mr Khan tweeted that “we cannot run more services” as a third of TfL staff are off sick or self-isolating.

He added: “Employers: staff must work from home wherever possible to help protect our key workers who need to travel.

“If you have to go to work, please don’t travel at rush hour #COVID19.”

He said demand for early-morning Tube services on Thursday was 13% lower than on Wednesday.

Figures from TfL show that passenger numbers on Wednesday morning were down 92% compared with the same day last year.