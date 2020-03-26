Line Of Duty star Martin Compston has pledged that the show will be back despite being derailed by coronavirus.

Bosses had to pause filming the sixth series of Jed Mercurio’s BBC police thriller because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“The waistcoat has been put away,” Compston said of his alter-ego DS Steve Arnott’s distinctive wardrobe.

But he told Good Morning Britain: “The scripts this year … again, they just seem better than ever.

Could it be? Could it be that we've found the key to the real 'H'? 😱😱 Line of Duty returns to tonight, for one night only… But with a #SportRelief2020 twist!! You know the drill- @BBCOne , 7PM. Donate now to Sport Relief tonight: https://t.co/gG5deERMJk pic.twitter.com/066T9duny2 — Sport Relief (@sportrelief) March 13, 2020

“We will be back at some point again to get them finished and I hope they’ll be back bigger and better,” he said.

He added of the cast and crew: “I’m in daily contact with the guys.”

The new instalment of the BBC One drama was due to air later this year.

Compston revealed how he just made it back to his family before the US banned flights from the UK.

The Scottish actor lives in Las Vegas, where his wife and her family are from, but was filming in the UK before the lockdown.

In light of the spread of Covid-19, after much consideration, @worldprods are suspending filming of #LineofDuty S6 with the support of the BBC. We will keep you updated with further developments in due course. Thank you. — Line of Duty (@Line_of_duty) March 16, 2020

“I was just in my flat on a Saturday night, learning my lines for the week ahead,” The Nest star said.

“The news came through that Trump had suspended all flights from the UK, so I think within 12 hours I was on a flight.

“So, I just made it back by the skin of my teeth. It was bit of a hairy journey over… but eventually they got us home.”

He told the ITV show that Scotland would always be “home”, but added: “I’ve spent probably 14 of the last 16 months on the road and you realise how important it is to have a support network around you.

“It was important that my wife had a family around her – and the weather’s not bad either!”