Blue has often been the colour at Wembley Stadium in recent years - but it'll turn that shade tonight to celebrate the heroes of the National Health Service, rather than our football teams.

The national stadium's famous arch will be lit up at 8pm this evening to send a message of thanks to the stars of our healthcare system as they engage in the match of a lifetime with coronavirus.

Major sporting venues and landmarks are joining the #lightitblue campaign, which has been organised by a collective of leaders from the events and entertainment industry.

Places include the Cardiff's Principality Stadium, Glasgow's SSE Hydro, the Royal Albert Hall, Lincoln Cathedral, Belfast Titanic Signature Building, The National Theatre and Metro Radio in Newcastle.

To show our support for all NHS staff and frontline workers, the Cathedral will be lit in blue this Thursday, to coincide with #clapforourcarers at 8pm.#lightitblue #makeitblue #NHS



Find our more:https://t.co/Gsqw9NwdDq…/ pic.twitter.com/yziHX32mAW — Lincoln Cathedral (@LincsCathedral) March 23, 2020

All #lightitblue venues will use existing LED technology to create the spontaneous flash of blue on facades and screens to ensure the campaign adheres to the critical message from the British Government for people to stay at home.

“The events and entertainment industry finds itself in an unprecedented state of enforced inaction," said Gary White, who co-started the #lightitblue campaign with Chuck Crampton.

"The best thing we can do – apart from staying at home – is to use our skills and networks to say thank you to everyone who is supporting the NHS and risking their own health to help others during this pandemic.

"We also feel a huge sense of responsibility for the mental wellbeing of many people within our industry who, having lost their jobs, are feeling anxious and confused about the future."

Britons will also be invited to join in at home by creating blue-themed images and videos and sharing them online with #makeitblue and challenging others to follow suit.

The campaign will coincide with a call for people across the country to join a simultaneous round of applause for NHS staff at 8pm tonight. People across the UK can clap from their gardens, front doors, and balconies to show their support.