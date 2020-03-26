JK Rowling, Geri Horner and Ant and Dec are among the celebrities who have spoken out to celebrate health workers, supermarket staff and other key workers during the coronavirus pandemic.

As large numbers of people continue to tackle the fallout from the virus, Harry Potter author Rowling shared a poignant message on Twitter.

She wrote that she was thinking of “medical staff, supermarket workers, the military and all public service employees putting themselves on the line for our communities”.

She added: “We can only aspire to deserve you. Stay safe, everyone x.”

Ant and Dec were among those encouraging communities to take part in the Clap For Our Carers drive at 8pm on Thursday.

The gesture of thanks to frontline healthcare workers will see people across the UK join in a mass round of applause from their homes.

Ant and Dec posted the campaign image on Instagram, and wrote: “We will be taking part tonight. I hope you will join us to #ClapForOurCarers #ThankYouNHS.”

Spice Girls star Horner shared a handwritten note on her Instagram page, calling NHS staff the “backbone of this country”.

She wrote: “Dear Nurses , Doctors & all staff at the NHS. You are probably too busy to read this.

“I hope someone shows you this letter; in times of trouble you find out what you’re made of and who your friends are. This is that moment- We want you to know – YOU are our heroes.

“YOU are back bone of this country. YOU are the GREAT in Great Britain 🇬🇧. We thank you.

“This is the moment in history when we are reminded, and we will never forget how brave and wonderful you are. We are lucky to have you. Thank you. #NHS #grateful.”

Hollywood star Ashton Kutcher shared a message of his own for those going above and beyond for people in the US.

He posted a picture of his and Mila Kunis’s children holding up a sign written in colourful pens and glitter that read: “Thank you for all you’re doing.”

Kutcher wrote: “To everyone on the front lines. Medical workers, delivery folks, grocery store employees, people with kind hearts and generous spirits, and every person that has no choice but to go to work right now.

“Together we got this!”

Elsewhere, celebrities continued to get used to their new lives, with singer Lily Allen giving an update on how she is coping with home-schooling her daughters.

The Smile hit-maker posted a picture of herself with her girls Ethel and Marnie on Instagram, and joked that she has “aged 10 years in as many days”.

She added: “I’m tired and scared, but while we’re stuck inside for reasons beyond our control, it’s worth reminding ourselves that many families are driven FROM their homes, for a multitude of reasons, financial burdens, war, domestic violence, or even climate change.

“We are very lucky really.”

Sir Elton John enjoyed a low-key birthday with his sons Zachary and Elijah, who presented him with an elaborate birthday cake and a rendition of Happy Birthday To You.

The music star, who turned 73, said that he was “grateful for the best birthday ever with my family”.

Singer and The Voice star Olly Murs revealed he had enjoyed a FaceTime chat with Mark Wright, and encouraged his fans to do the same with their loved ones.

He posted a grab from their morning discussion, and wrote on Instagram: “In such uncertain times my heads all over the place as I’m sure yours are!

“This made me laugh so much chatting to this legend @wrighty_this morning! So get on FaceTime ASAP call ya mates and keep talking! We all need it x.”

Actress, writer and comic Kathy Burke kept her followers on Twitter up to date with her daily activity.

She tweeted: “Day 9. It’s my self-allocated shopping day. Whoop!

“Waiting till late morning though as too many people about heading to work. Gonna get bread, milk, and veg.

“Thought you’d like to know.”

She later shared an update on how her trip went, writing: “Shopping report: Unmasked men, ignoring distance advice, hovering by the cheese section like it was a public toilet in the 1960s. Twats.

“Staff were excellent though so 10/10. #day9.”