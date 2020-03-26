Manchester rapper Bugzy Malone is recovering in hospital after he was seriously injured in a crash while riding a quad bike.
Malone, 29, real name Aaron Davis, came off the vehicle in a collision in Bury, Greater Manchester, on Wednesday night.
His injuries are not believed to be life-threatening and police inquiries are ongoing.
A spokeswoman for Greater Manchester Police said: “Shortly before 9.20pm last night police were called to Rochdale Road, Bury, to reports of a collision involving an Audi car and a quad bike.
“Emergency services attended and the driver of the quad bike – a 29-year-old man – was seriously injured and taken to hospital for treatment.
“His injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.
“No arrests have been made and inquiries are ongoing.
“Anyone with information should contact 101, quoting incident number 2677 of 25/03/20. Reports can also be made anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”
Messages of goodwill came from fellow rappers on social media.
Chip tweeted: “Prayers out to @TheBugzyMalone from the most sincere place in my heart and soul. Hope he pulls through”, while Wiley posted: “Praying for all people involved in the @TheBugzyMalone Crash.”
Manchester City FC tweeted: “Everyone at Manchester City sends their love and thoughts to Bugzy Malone. Wishing you a quick recovery.”
Comments are closed on this article.