Model railway kit worth more than £500 has been stolen from a shop in an incident that could be linked to others across the country.

The theft took place at Bourton Model Railways in Bourton on the Water, Gloucestershire, on March 3.

Two model railway engines and a pack of coaches costing the store £595 were taken.

A set of Graham Farish by Bachmann model railway carriages which were among the items stolen (Gloucestershire Police/PA)

These were:

– a Bachman 31 – 519 (Class 158 766 2 car DMU GWR) worth £230

– a Bachman 31 – 517 (Class 158 849 2 car DMU BR Reginal railways) worth £230

– a Graham Farish three coach set worth £135.

A man and woman police would like to speak to (Gloucestershire Police/PA)

Gloucestershire Police issued CCTV stills of two people they wish to speak to in connection with the thefts.

“The man and woman are believed to be from the West Midlands area and may have been travelling in a silver Peugeot,” a spokeswoman said.

“It is believed that unknown offenders have targeted multiple model shops, including those in other counties, before stealing high value items, and officers are asking model shop owners and traders to remain extra vigilant to this type of crime.

“Investigating officers want to speak to the two people pictured as they may have information which could help with the investigation.”