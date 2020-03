Buildings across the UK were lit up in blue on Thursday evening as part of the #lightitblue salute to NHS workers.

There was also a national round of applause as a gesture of thanks to health staff battling the coronavirus pandemic.

The Tyne Bridge in Newcastle (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Wembley Arch in London (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

The SSE Hydro in Glasgow (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Blackpool Tower (Martin Rickett/PA)

Liverpool Town Hall (Peter Byrne/PA)

Lincoln Cathedral (Tim Goode/PA)

Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Chancellor Rishi Sunak joined in the national applause outside Downing Street (Aaron Chown/PA)

Nick and Karen Giddens and their dog Macy in Leicester join in a national applause for the NHS (Joe Giddens/PA)

People in Stratford, London (David Davies/PA)

People in flats in Dover (Gareth Fuller/PA)

NHS staff respond as people in Blackpool join in (Martin Rickett/PA)

People in flats wave the Scottish flag in Glasgow (Andrew Milligan/PA)