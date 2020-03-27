The United States has seen coronavirus infections surge to the highest level in the world as its capital Washington DC reported more cases.

Italy, another of the world’s hardest-hit countries, has closed most of its industry, while masses of Indian day labourers received food rations after a lockdown put them out of work.

Increases in the number of cases had been expected as testing becomes more available.

The US passed China with more than 85,000 cases, and Italy also exceeded 80,000, with the three countries accounting for almost half of the world’s infections from the virus.

Most of China’s patients have recovered, while places where the virus arrived later are now dealing with overwhelmed hospitals and supply shortages and are rushing to convert public spaces for treating the sick.

Washington DC confirmed 36 new cases on Thursday, raising its total to 267.

(PA Graphics)

The district is under a state of emergency, with major attractions like the Smithsonian museums and National Zoo closed, and White House and Capitol tours cancelled.

Police have blocked off streets and bridges to prevent crowds coming to see Washington’s blooming cherry blossom trees.

The stay-at-home order for India’s 1.3 billion people threw out of work the backbone of the nation’s economy – rickshaw drivers, fruit sellers, cleaners and others who buy food from whatever they can earn in a day.

The Indian government announced a 1.7 trillion rupee (£18 billion) economic stimulus package to deliver monthly rations to 800 million people. In some places, people received rice rations from police, and aid groups are working to expand their reach.

A man is checked his body temperature at the entrance to a railway station in Yangon, Burma (AP)

Deaths from Covid-19 have surpassed 24,000, more than a third of them in Italy, according to a Johns Hopkins University tally. The US had about 1,300 deaths, almost a quarter of them in New York City, where hospitals are overwhelmed.

In China, where the virus was first believed to have jumped from wild animals to humans, the National Health Commission reported 55 new cases, including 54 it said were imported infections in recent arrivals from overseas.

Once again, there were no new cases reported in Wuhan, the provincial capital where the coronavirus emerged in December. China is barring most foreigners from entering as it tries to curb imported cases.

The economic damage of the pandemic is growing. Italy has closed down most of its industry, and a record-breaking 3.3 million Americans applied for unemployment benefits in a single week.

Companies in Europe are laying off workers at the fastest pace since 2009, according to surveys of business managers. And the US is bleeding jobs as well, with the number of Americans applying for unemployment benefits last week – 3.28 million – nearly five times the previous record, set in 1982.

You may catch #COVID19 and be at risk of becoming severely ill, if you've a noncommunicable disease/a pre-existing condition such as: ❗️Cardiovascular disease❗️Chronic respiratory disease❗️Diabetes❗️Cancer Follow the advice from WHO 👉 https://t.co/bx8RdTRFz8 #coronavirus pic.twitter.com/ThEpL7lLJv — World Health Organization (WHO) (@WHO) March 26, 2020

Wall Street rallied for the third straight day after an unprecedented 2.2 trillion dollar (£1.8 trillion) economic rescue package to help businesses, hospitals and ordinary Americans pull through the crisis won passage in the senate. The rescue plan, which is expected to be voted on in US congress on Friday, would dispense cheques of 1,200 dollars (£1,000) per adult and 500 dollars (£417) per child.

New York state’s death toll jumped by 100 in one day, pushing the number to 385. Governor Andrew Cuomo added that the number will increase as critically ill patients who have been on ventilators for several days succumb. Mr Cuomo said: “That is a situation where people just deteriorate over time.”

Meanwhile, South Africa, with the most industrialised economy in Africa, began a three-week lockdown on Friday. The country is already in recession, with an unemployment rate of 29%.

Saudi Arabia is locking down the capital, Riyadh, and Islam’s two holiest cities, Mecca and Medina, in addition to a nationwide curfew. In the United Arab Emirates, authorities announced an overnight weekend lockdown and used drones to tell people to stay home.

We are going to fight every way we can to save every life that we can. That’s what it means to be an American and that’s what it means to be a New Yorker. pic.twitter.com/1cREWGx9t9 — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) March 25, 2020

The leaders of the Group of 20 (G20) major industrialised nations met in a video summit and vowed to work together to confront the crisis but made no specific commitments.

In Brazil, the country’s governors are defying President Jair Bolsonaro over his call to reopen schools and businesses, dismissing his argument that the “cure” of widespread shutdowns is worse than the disease.

As of Thursday, the country had more than 2,500 cases and 59 deaths.

And in Singapore, penalties are being issued for people who refuse to adhere to social distancing in the latest bid to curb the virus.

Anyone not maintaining a distance of one metre from another person in a public place such as a shopping centre or shopping mall can be jailed up to six months or fined up to 10,000 Singapore dollars (£5,800), or both.