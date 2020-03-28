A doughnut shop in the US is featuring the likeness of the doctor leading the country’s battle against coronavirus on its sweet treats.

Donuts Delite in Rochester, in upstate New York, has sold hundreds of doughnuts featuring Dr Anthony Fauci’s face, surrounded by white frosting and topped off with patriotic sprinkles.

The exclusive treats have been selling “like crazy” since the shop put them on display on Monday, according to Nick Semeraro, franchisee of the cafe.

The store’s decision was inspired by the 79-year-old doctor’s straightforward communication style and calm demeanour while he has been advising millions of Americans amid the pandemic.

US President Donald Trump and vice president Mike Pence with Dr Anthony Fauci (Alex Brandon/AP)

The infectious disease expert has served as an adviser to every US president since Ronald Reagan and is on President Donald Trump’s coronavirus task force.

Putting Dr Fauci’s face in the middle of a doughnut felt like an obvious choice for Mr Semeraro.

“We’re watching the news like everyone else,” he told the Democrat & Chronicle.

“He’s on TV giving us the facts; you’ve got to respect that. We’re bipartisan, we stay neutral, but you’ve got to give credit where credit’s due.”

In addition, the shop hopes the new addition to its menu brings “light to a humbling experience” and some cheer to customers, Mr Semeraro said, “even if it’s just while you’re wolfing down that doughnut”.

Dr Fauci is director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.