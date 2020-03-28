Scottish Secretary Alister Jack is self-isolating after developing mild symptoms of coronavirus.

The Conservative MP for Dumfries and Galloway said he has a mild temperature and a cough.

He has not been tested for Covid-19 but is self-isolating and working from home.

It comes after Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Health Secretary Matt Hancock confirmed on Friday that they have tested positive for Covid-19 while England’s chief medical officer, Professor Chris Whitty, said that he has symptoms.

Mr Jack said: “In the past 24 hours, I have developed mild symptoms associated with coronavirus.

“In line with medical guidance, I am self-isolating and working from home.”

The MP has been at home in his constituency since Wednesday.

Mr Johnson, Mr Hancock and Mr Whitty are all self-isolating and continuing to work.