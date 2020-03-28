An under-fire police force has taken further drastic measures to prevent gatherings after dyeing a “blue lagoon” black.

Derbyshire Police had received criticism for their use of drones in the Peak District to spot anybody enjoying a stroll during the Government-imposed lockdown.

On Wednesday, the force said it had chosen to dye the “blue lagoon” in Harpur Hill, Buxton, as gatherings there are “dangerous” and are “in contravention of the current instruction of the UK Government”.

Officers used white overalls as they dyed the water (Derbyshire Police/PA)

The force said it hoped the tactic would make the site look “less appealing”.

Some officers wore white overalls, masks and blue gloves as they dyed the water.

In a post on Facebook, Buxton Safer Neighbourhood Policing Team said: “Yesterday we received reports that people were congregating at the ‘Blue Lagoon’ in Harpur Hill, Buxton.

“No doubt this is due to the picturesque location and the lovely weather (for once) in Buxton.

Police said they hoped the tactic would help make the site look less appealing (Derbyshire Police/PA)

“However, the location is dangerous and this type of gathering is in contravention of the current instruction of the UK Government.

“With this in mind, we have attended the location this morning and used water dye to make the water look less appealing.

“This is a regular tactic that we use to reduce anti-social behaviour and we work in partnership with HPBC and Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service.

“However, as things stand, it has never been so important to discourage these types of gatherings.

“The photos below show our efforts this morning… and yes we did laugh at PC Parkinson and PCSO Small in the white suites!! Please stay at home.”