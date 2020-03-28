People in self-isolation with suspected Covid-19 symptoms are to get regular check-in texts from the NHS, the Government has announced.

A new messaging service – which launched on Saturday – will send daily texts to new patients who register their symptoms and contact details with the 111 online service.

Messages from the health service will check how people are, while ensuring that those who require help during the quarantine period receive it.

It will be sent to those who contact the 111 online service, complete the assessment and leave information such as their age, mobile number and when symptoms began.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock said: “I know all too well that experiencing symptoms can be worrying, but for those living on their own it will be even more so.

“Alongside other measures, this new daily text service will reassure our most vulnerable that they are not alone, and also to help them manage their symptoms.”

Messages on the service, which was commissioned by NHSX and built by NHS Digital and the NHS Business Services Authority, will come through on mobile phones from “NHS Covid-19”.

Those who do not want to receive text messages will be able to opt out at any time.

Professor Jonathan Benger, chief medical officer at NHS Digital, said: “This new service will help people to get the encouragement, advice and support that they need.”