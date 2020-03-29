Boris Johnson’s letter to every UK household encouraging “British spirit” to defeat the coronavirus pandemic dominates the nation’s papers.

The Sunday Telegraph and Sunday Express lead with the PM’s warning that “things will get worse before they get better”.

The front page of tomorrow's Sunday Telegraph 'CRISIS WILL GET WORSE BEFORE IT GETS BETTER, WARNS PM' #tomorrowspaperstoday pic.twitter.com/9dnoA6LZrU — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) March 28, 2020

Sunday People says anything less than 20,000 deaths will be a “good result” for the UK.

PEOPLE: 20,000 deaths will be a good result #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/HGveTXMeP4 — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) March 28, 2020

The Observer reports that tougher lockdown measures may be necessary while The Sunday Times says the lockdown “must last until June”.

In an exclusive interview, Professor Neil Ferguson warns that the lockdown may have to last three months. The other Niall Ferguson explains how Donald Trump is gambling on Covid-19 #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/Ze1A4CF9pw — The Sunday Times (@thesundaytimes) March 28, 2020

China faces a “reckoning” from Downing Street over its handling of the coronavirus outbreak, according to The Mail on Sunday.

The Sunday Mirror says frontline NHS workers are pleading for more protective equipment as the pandemic worsens.

And the Daily Star Sunday is calling on citizens to look out for the nation’s bin collectors.