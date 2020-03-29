Singer Ronan Keating has become a father again.

The former Boyzone star, 43, and his wife Storm, 38, have announced the birth of their second child together, a girl named Coco Knox Keating.

Posting a picture of the family’s new addition on Instagram, Keating wrote: “Hello world. Spreading some good cheer at this time with the announcement of the safe delivery of our little girl Coco Knox Keating,” he said.

“Calmly arrived on 27/3/20. Mama and Baba are rocking #HappyTimes #KeatingClan.”

The Dubliner married Storm, an Australian fashion designer, in 2015.

They are also parents to two-year-old son Cooper.

Keating has three other children from his first marriage to Yvonne Connolly.

“There’s a lot of excitement in the Keating household. All the kids are excited,” the singer had said previously of the pregnancy.