The Scottish Government has launched a national volunteering campaign with a series of newspaper and radio adverts.

Scotland Cares will look to recruit volunteers to help combat the Covid-19 outbreak through a programme co-ordinated by the British Red Cross.

Volunteers will only be asked to carry out tasks which involve leaving their home once a day, and only those who are not isolating or in health risk categories can take part.

The Scottish Government is also aiming to recruit returning NHS workers for existing voluntary roles in the health service and volunteers for other charities or community groups.