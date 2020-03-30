The Prince of Wales, who tested positive for coronavirus last week after developing mild symptoms, is now out of self-isolation, Clarence House has said.

Charles, 71, had developed mild symptoms of Covid-19 and self-isolated at his Scottish home of Birkhall for seven days after receiving the positive test result last Tuesday.

The Duchess of Cornwall, 72, who is also at Birkhall, in Aberdeenshire, tested negative for the virus and remains in self-isolation until the end of the week, observing the advice to separate for 14 days.

A Clarence House spokesman said: “Clarence House has confirmed today that, having consulted with his doctor, the Prince of Wales is now out of self-isolation.”

Charles is now said to be in good health, but while isolating continued to work at his desk and carried out a number of telephone meetings.

David Miliband, president and chief executive of the International Rescue Committee (IRC), said it was “very reassuring” to hear Charles, patron of the IRC’s UK arm, “keeping calm and carrying on” when he held a scheduled telephone meeting with the prince last week.

Footage of Charles joining the nation in applauding the country’s health workers on Friday, while still suffering from the virus, was posted on Clarence House’s official Instagram account.

The prince will now be able to take advantage of the extensive grounds of Birkhall and go for a walk as part of the recommended daily exercise routine.

Charles and Camilla, pictured in their garden at Birkhall in Aberdeenshire in 2015, have been staying at their Scottish home for more than a week (Oliver Dann/PA)

Charles and Camilla were tested by the NHS in Aberdeenshire last Monday, but SNP politician Joan McAlpine, a Member of the Scottish Parliament, questioned the procedures, citing a relative with an underlying health condition who was refused a test.

Dr Catherine Calderwood, Scotland’s chief medical officer, defended the decision to test Charles and his wife, saying there were “very good reasons”.

She said: “My understanding is there were very good reasons for that person and his wife to be tested, and obviously I wouldn’t be able to disclose anything else that I know because of patient confidentiality.”

Scotland’s chief medical officer, Dr Catherine Calderwood (Jeff J Mitchell/PA)

Charles fell ill over the weekend of March 21-22 and a source said his doctor’s most conservative estimate was that he was contagious on March 13.

The prince last saw the Queen the day before this date, at a private meeting at Buckingham Palace which was not attended by the Duke of Edinburgh, who at the time was thought to be at Sandringham.

Buckingham Palace said last week that the Queen, 93, who is staying at Windsor Castle with Philip, 98, remained in good health and was following all appropriate advice.