A doctor let off steam with a Queen piano cover after his shift, and £250,000 was raised to feed healthcare workers in Monday’s news.

Here is a look at some of the day’s more uplifting stories you might have missed.

– A doctor was praised for his rousing piano performance at the end of his shift

A doctor lifted the mood inside a hospital in Italy when playing a piano rendition of Queen’s Don’t Stop Me Now at the end of a shift battling coronavirus.

Christian Mongiard, who works in the high-intensity medicine unit at Circolo di Varese Hospital, spotted the piano and performed an impromptu song to an isolated waiting room while still wearing his protective mask and scrubs.

“This excellent doctor could not have chosen a better song,” said Dr Gianni Bonelli, the general manager of the hospital.

“It may seem like nothing, but it is everything. It is the spirit you need, the tension that is released, the encouragement you need.”

– £250,000 was raised in just seven days to feed health workers

(Royal London Hospital and Barnet Hospital/ Meals for the NHS/PA)

More than £250,000 has been raised to help provide free hot meals for NHS staff, less than seven days after a campaign was launched by a small group of friends.

“We were talking about how a group of friends who are NHS workers are just not eating properly,” Andrew Muir Wood, one of the founders, told the PA news agency.

The group initially invested their own money to provide the meals – contributing around £2,000 between five people.

“It was a bit of a gamble at the start of the week but by Wednesday we had enough public support to cover the cost, then it spiralled from there – it’s been crazy,” said Mr Muir Wood.

“For them (health workers) to know there will be a hot meal waiting for them at a specific time, and to know that meal has been provided by the public, is a huge morale boost and lets them see a ray of light at a dark time for them.”

– A woman got to know her neighbour’s cat Walter through the window during lockdown

In other news… the cat over the road is called Walter pic.twitter.com/loIHA2J4mH — Sian Cosgrove (@sian_cosgrove) March 29, 2020

A woman in Leeds made use of her time during the coronavirus lockdown by getting to know her neighbour’s cat.

Sian Cosgrove, wrote a sign that read “what is the black and white cat called?”

The neighbour then responded with a window sign of their own that read “Walter”, and a relationship was born.

Ms Cosgrove said: “Feeling part of a community has felt huge for me while we’re in lockdown.

“We’ve lived here for nearly a year and never spoken to them (the neighbours), but I figured what have I got to lose. I was so chuffed when they posted something back!”

– Two paramedics had their food bought for them in Sainsbury’s as a show of support

Just been to Sainsbury’s local near my house to get some essentials, 2 young women NHS workers from an ambulance walk in, “well dones” and “ keep going “ from many shoppers, including myself brought them to almost tears, then at checkout a guy paid for their food #Lovely — Adam Brooks (@EssexPR) March 29, 2020

Two paramedics had their shopping bought for them in Sainsbury’s after shoppers rallied round to show their support.

Two young NHS workers entered the store in Loughton, Essex, on Sunday and were quick to catch the attention of other locals.

Adam Brooks told the PA news agency: “As I walked around the aisles I noticed two young female paramedics and I said ‘keep going guys’ and walked on, other shoppers also praised them too.

“A guy said to them, ‘Well done, you are doing amazing work’, and the paramedics looked emotional.

“He edged closer to them and said, ‘I must pay for your shopping’, and then he tapped his card on the terminal… It was a nice thing to witness.”

– A man completed a marathon in his driveway to raise money for the NHS

(Cate McCurry/PA)

A man from County Tyrone has run a marathon in his driveway while pushing a wheelbarrow to raise money for the NHS.

Keith Clarke raised £1,700 overnight before starting his 416 laps on Monday morning which took him some five-and-a-half hours to complete.

Keith told the PA news agency: “I saw a few people on social media doing a few runs in their garden and I know we’re not allowed out of our homes so I thought, I’ve a bit of a driveway here and I’ve done a few challenges, so I thought now is a good time as any.

“It shows you don’t have to go far to raise money. You just have to get your head right, that’s all you need to do. You will quickly clock up a few miles.

“I want to try and help the NHS as much as we can.”