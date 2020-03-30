MSPs are set to debate further coronavirus measures for Scotland.

The Coronavirus (Scotland) Bill contains substantial further powers and measures to ensure essential public services can continue and help businesses throughout the pandemic.

MSPs are due to debate all stages of the Bill on Wednesday.

Constitution Secretary Michael Russell said: “As we all play our part in trying to slow the spread of coronavirus, lives and business are affected.

“This vitally important Bill – the most comprehensive piece of emergency legislation to be introduced to the Scottish Parliament – will help cope with the pandemic.

“The Bill will adjust aspects of the criminal justice system to ensure services are able to function, change the law on evictions to protect renters and help businesses and public services continue to operate.

“The measures will be strictly limited to the duration of the outbreak and are absolutely necessary to help us all through the coming months as we work to tackle the virus.”