A calf called “Hope” is one of the new arrivals for a herd of Highland cattle introduced to a country estate to boost wildlife, the National Trust said.

Staff at the National Trust’s 1,400-acre Lyme Park estate in Cheshire have given the calf, born a fortnight ago, the name Hope because they said that nature could lift the spirits even in the most worrying times.

Hope and fellow newborn Bramble are the newest additions to a herd of Highland cattle that were introduced to the country estate last year to increase the diversity of grassland plants and wildlife.

National Trust’s Lyme Park estate in Cheshire has been home to a dozen Highland Cattle since last year (Mark Waugh/National Trust/PA)

Chris Dunkerley, the National Trust’s lead ranger at Lyme, said: “Spring is about new beginnings, brighter days and a sense of optimism – and our new calves really embody that feeling.

“The coming weeks will be difficult for many people, but we hope our new arrivals can provide some springtime cheer.

“Even in the most worrying times, nature can lift your spirits.”

Staff will be monitoring the progress of the two calves and sharing updates and photos with the public via social media.

Bramble and Hope, the latest arrivals at the National Trust’s Lyme Park (National Trust/Mark Waugh/PA)

The National Trust’s director general Hilary McGrady has said the charity, which has closed its gated parks and gardens, along with car parks, stately homes, shops and cafes, would ramp up digital efforts to keep beauty and history spots open for business “virtually”.