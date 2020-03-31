Chemicals giant Ineos has announced it has hit its 10-day target to build a hand sanitiser plant and has started producing a million units a month.

The company said it is focusing on meeting the needs of frontline medical and care services as well as making “pocket bottle” hand sanitisers for personal use.

These will be produced to World Health Organisation specifications.

We’re in this together. We’re supplying our #NHSheroes and hospitals free hand sanitisers to fight #COVID19, with national supermarkets to follow. Our new factories in the UK & Germany will each produce 1 million bottles a month. Hospitals can visit: https://t.co/WsmkunnKW6 — INEOS (@INEOS) March 30, 2020

Sir Jim Ratcliffe, founder and chairman of Ineos, said: “Now that production of the Ineos hand sanitiser has started, we are working on the fastest way to get them to where they need to be.

“I am confident that within a few days our sanitiser will start to be seen in hospitals, surgeries and people’s homes.”

The new plant at Newton Aycliffe, near Middlesbrough, started up at the weekend, and is running three shifts around the clock.

Free issue to the NHS started on Tuesday.