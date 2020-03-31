A dedicated telephone service for over-70s has been set up for customers of Lloyds Bank, Halifax and Bank of Scotland.

Lloyds Banking Group, which owns all of these banks, said that because its phone lines are busy, it has introduced a new service for those over 70.

The dedicated line has been set up to help those who need support the most, the bank said, and it is including the number in letters and emails being sent out to customers.

The group is writing to over three million customers to explain the support available, including a guide on how best to manage their money and stay safe from fraud.

As well as the over-70s, it is also identifying any other customers who may need extra support, such as NHS workers, or those who have previously told their bank that they have specific needs because of a vulnerability.

The group said it will be prioritising their calls through existing lines where possible.

It is also explaining to people who do not bank digitally and cannot leave the house that they can ask a trusted person to visit a branch with ID such as a passport or photo driving licence.

The branch will then phone the customer to make sure they know this person and agree that they can act on their behalf. Lloyds said it will need a valid phone number on record to do this. As an additional security measure, withdrawals will be capped at £100.

Vim Maru, retail director Lloyds Banking Group, said: “The new measures we’ve announced will allow us to offer more practical support to our most vulnerable customers, ensuring we can prioritise their calls and give them access to their cash.”

Lloyds said branches are currently open between 10am and 2pm Monday to Friday. It is also aiming to keep cash machines stocked and available, depending on staff availability.

The bank said that customer demand for cash is currently below usual levels.

Lloyds’ new measures are in addition to those already in place to support customers, such as interest-free overdraft buffers of £300 and repayment holidays.