Two men have been injured in an explosion, which has caused “significant damage” to a house in Dewsbury.

A 55-year-old man, who was in the property on Crescent Walk, in Ravensthorpe, at the time of the blast is being treated in hospital for serious injuries.

Another man is receiving treatment after he was struck by debris at the scene.

Neither man’s injuries are believed to be life-threatening, West Yorkshire Police said.

Emergency services, including five fire crews, police, ambulance and specialist teams, were called to the house at 11.37am on Tuesday.

Scene of the explosion in Crescent Walk, Ravensthorpe, Dewsbury (Danny Lawson/PA)

A police spokesman said: “Officer and fire and ambulance services attended the incident in which it was apparent a property had suffered significant damage and was on fire.

“Another male, who suffered a head injury after being struck by debris, was treated at the scene.

West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service are investigating the cause of the fire.

A spokeswoman said: “We got a call at 11.37 this morning to reports of an explosion at a domestic property in Crescent Walk, in the Ravensthorpe area of Dewsbury.

“We sent along crews from Mirfield, Dewsbury, Rastrick, Ossett, and Morley.

“We also sent out technical rescue crews from Cleckheaton, and an aerial appliance from Wakefield.

“We’ve also got search and rescue dogs attending at the scene as well.”

Recovery work after the explosion (Danny Lawson/PA)

A Yorkshire Ambulance Service NHS Trust spokeswoman confirmed they had taken two people to hospital.

She said: “We deployed our hazardous area response team, two ambulance and a clinical supervisor to the scene.

“Two patients have been conveyed to hospital for further treatment.”

A picture of the property posted on Twitter appears to show that the explosion has destroyed the front wall of the house, leaving the interior exposed.

A fire is burning inside the house, with flames coming through the collapsed roof.

People posting on social media reported hearing the explosion, with some saying that it shook their own houses.

Two men have been injured in the explosion (Danny Lawson/PA)

One witnesses, who lives about six houses away from the scene, said: “It’s just exploded. Both sides. Bang.

“It proper shook my bed. That’s what woke me up.

“I thought it was an earthquake. My wife started screaming.

“She said ‘I think a house has blown up’. I ran outside and I saw it all in flames with a guy trying to crawl out into the back garden. His clothes must have shredded.

“The neighbours came and gave him blankets and covered him up.”

The man, who did not want to be named, said he saw another man with a gash on his head and assumed he had been hit by debris. He said he believed the family who lived in the house are abroad on holiday and a neighbour had gone in to check the property when the explosion happened.

The entire rear of the modern terraced house has been destroyed with furniture hanging out of the missing back wall.

There is also extensive damage to the front of the house and to the two houses either side. A yard at the back has been filled with rubble and cars some distance away had windows smashed by the wreckage.

On Tuesday afternoon a large number of firefighters and police remained in the cordoned-off street, including a cherry-picker from which crew continued to put water on the smouldering roof.