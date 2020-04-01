The nation’s papers are led by demands for better Covid-19 testing in the UK and for more protection for hospital staff.

The Daily Mail reports on a coronvirus “fiasco” over a shortage of NHS testing facilities, with the Financial Times adding that Michael Gove “admits problems obtaining kits” to test frontline workers.

Just published: front page of the Financial Times, UK edition, Wednesday 1 April https://t.co/HD0kmNvHrp pic.twitter.com/d3nzI3iKso — Financial Times (@FinancialTimes) March 31, 2020

The Independent also reports on calls for testing in the UK to “go further and faster”, while The Times says Prime Minister Boris Johnson has personally taken charge of efforts to source chemicals needed for coronavirus tests.

PM takes control of drive for virus tests@hendopolis #tomorrowspaperstoday pic.twitter.com/cVkv8RpnGy — The Times Pictures (@TimesPictures) March 31, 2020

Metro leads on the UK’s spike of 381 deaths in a day, while the i carries a report on medical staff desperately needing more protective equipment.

METRO: Deaths leap 381 in a day #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/4RGQrleUMB — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) March 31, 2020

Wednesday's front page: Medics still need safety kit as distraction problems continue#TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/ogiSSdcpcx — i newspaper (@theipaper) March 31, 2020

The Daily Telegraphs says the NHS is planning a way out of the national coronavirus lockdown.

The front page of tomorrow's Daily Telegraph: 'NHS plans route out of virus lockdown'#TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/o25nUHMvKI — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) March 31, 2020

The Sun calls the battle against Covid-19 a “war we can win”.

Tomorrow's front page: Army heroes work round the clock on the NHS front line helping to defeat Corvid-19- setting up a hospital with 4,000 beds. pic.twitter.com/2BZeZOGOdI — The Sun (@TheSun) March 31, 2020

Care homes are being pushed “toward breaking point” by the virus, The Guardian reports.

Guardian front page, Wednesday 1 April 2020: Coronavirus pushing care homes toward breaking point, warn staff pic.twitter.com/XoLRpQRH4y — The Guardian (@guardian) March 31, 2020

The Daily Mirror leads on the pandemic claiming the life of a healthy 13-year-old boy.

The Daily Express says despite the sharp rise there are signs of hope, with Britain’s rate of new cases having reached an apparent plateau.

EXPRESS: Green shoots hope in virus battle #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/nzo0hD8Ik5 — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) March 31, 2020

And the Daily Star uses the pandemic to return to a frequently-covered topic, claiming that “psycho seagulls” are feasting on the thrown-away food of coronavirus hoarders.