The nation’s papers are led by demands for better Covid-19 testing in the UK and for more protection for hospital staff.
The Daily Mail reports on a coronvirus “fiasco” over a shortage of NHS testing facilities, with the Financial Times adding that Michael Gove “admits problems obtaining kits” to test frontline workers.
The Independent also reports on calls for testing in the UK to “go further and faster”, while The Times says Prime Minister Boris Johnson has personally taken charge of efforts to source chemicals needed for coronavirus tests.
Metro leads on the UK’s spike of 381 deaths in a day, while the i carries a report on medical staff desperately needing more protective equipment.
The Daily Telegraphs says the NHS is planning a way out of the national coronavirus lockdown.
The Sun calls the battle against Covid-19 a “war we can win”.
Care homes are being pushed “toward breaking point” by the virus, The Guardian reports.
The Daily Mirror leads on the pandemic claiming the life of a healthy 13-year-old boy.
The Daily Express says despite the sharp rise there are signs of hope, with Britain’s rate of new cases having reached an apparent plateau.
And the Daily Star uses the pandemic to return to a frequently-covered topic, claiming that “psycho seagulls” are feasting on the thrown-away food of coronavirus hoarders.