Six people have been arrested on suspicion of murder following the deaths of a man and a woman in Lambeth, south London.

Metropolitan Police were called just after 4pm on Wednesday to Dorset Road to concerns for the welfare of a man.

Officers and London Ambulance Service attended and two people were found inside the address with multiple stab injuries.

A 44-year-old-man and a 56-year-old woman were pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said inquiries are ongoing to trace their next of kin.

Detectives from the Met’s specialist crime command south launched a murder investigation and arrested six people on suspicion of murder.

Police said they have all been taken into custody.

Detective Chief Inspector Richard Leonard, who is leading the investigation, said: “I understand that this is an extremely shocking incident for the residents of this area and the wider community.

“The investigation is at a very early stage but my team and I are working hard to establish the full circumstances that led up to this tragic incident.

“If anybody has any information that could help our investigation please do get in contact.”

Any witnesses or anyone with information should call police on 101, or the incident room on 020 8345 3775, quoting reference CAD4286/01April.

To remain anonymous, contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.