Deficiencies in the UK’s testing for coronavirus is the main theme on the front pages on Thursday.

The Daily Telegraph leads on the questions being asked about why Britain lags behind other countries on rates of coronavirus testing.

The Daily Telegraph

The Daily Mirror says it’s a “shambles” that only 0.16% of NHS staff have been tested for coronavirus, a theme also taken up by the Daily Mail.

The i says NHS staff have been “let down on testing”, while The Times says virus testing plans are “in chaos”.

Thursday's front page: NHS frontline staff let down on testing

The Independent also highlights the testing issue and the Daily Star also joins in, calling on Boris Johnson to “get a bleedin’ grip” on the problem.

125,000 NHS staff isolating. Still just 2000 tested. Why?

Now get a bleedin grip Bozo

And Metro illustrates the contrast between the “sublime” effort to prepare the Nightingale Hospital and the “ridiculous” situation of frontline NHS workers still being short of vital protective equipment.

Meanwhile, Covid-19 patients who are more likely to die “may have ventilators taken away”, according to The Guardian.

Guardian front page, Thursday 2 April 2020: Virus patients more likely to die may have ventilators taken away

The Sun highlights the “clap of honour” tonight and every Thursday night for NHS workers.

Tomorrow's front page: 'Brits are urged to carry on clapping their support for NHS workers'

The Financial Times leads on unemployment rates skyrocketing due to the outbreak.

Just published: front page of the Financial Times, UK edition, Thursday 2 April

And the Daily Express calls for banks to repay favours from their 2008 bailout by coming to the aid of taxpayers in the current crisis.