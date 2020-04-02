Coursework which has already been submitted by school pupils in Scotland will not be marked due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Scottish Qualifications Authority (SQA) has said.

The move applies to those sitting National 5 courses and follows the cancellation of exams this year and the closure of most schools to all but the children of key workers.

It was previously announced that coursework for Higher and Advanced Higher courses would not be marked.

SQA update – Thursday 02 April – Arrangements for quality assurance and the certification of National Courses and Awards 2020 – a message to schools and colleges – https://t.co/JPgRExbJrp pic.twitter.com/CzOByfHfwT — SQA (@sqanews) April 2, 2020

Fiona Robertson, SQA chief executive and Scotland’s chief examiner, said: “I would like to thank everyone involved in Scottish education for their support and patience during this exceptionally difficult time.

“I fully appreciate that this is an uncertain time for learners who have worked hard throughout the year and will now, with their families, be worried about what this means for them.

“By working together, we can ensure that their hard work is rightly and fairly recognised through our qualifications system.”

The SQA has already received coursework for a range of National 5 subjects but these will no longer be marked over concerns about the “safe receipt and delivery” of materials.

It has also been announced that the deadline for teachers to submit grade estimations has been extended until May 29.

This covers National 5, Higher and Advanced Higher courses and will make up the “core” of the results.