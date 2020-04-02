ITV will pause its programming as the nation pays tribute to NHS workers on the frontline this Thursday night.

Ahead of The Martin Lewis Money Show at 8pm, the channel will temporarily switch off as people join together for a mass round of applause from their doorsteps, windows and balconies.

The first Clap For Carers took place on Thursday March 26, and is expected to continue on a weekly basis.

ITV will pause its programming on Thursday night to Clap for our Carers, as the nation pays tribute to the enduring efforts of the NHS and other key workers across the country. https://t.co/94ef5Zo0yN pic.twitter.com/uUpYrmAagi — ITV Press Centre (@itvpresscentre) April 2, 2020

ITV’s regular programming will be replaced by idents created by ITV Creative, encouraging viewers to donate to NHS Charities Together.

ITV chief executive Dame Carolyn McCall said: “ITV is joining the rest of the country in thanking everyone in the NHS and carers who are doing such a vital and fantastic role – so we will pause our programming at 8pm to applaud the heroes within the NHS for the remarkable efforts they are making, and raise as much money for NHS charities as we can thanks to our viewers’ generosity.”

Annemarie Plas, creator of the Clap For Carers movement in the UK, said: “I am really delighted that ITV is backing the initiative to clap for all who there are out there taking care of us, and helping keep that Thursday 8pm moment alive.”

Dame Carolyn McCall (Easyjet/PA)

NHS Charities Together chief executive Ellie Orton said: “Joining the wonderful wave of support for the NHS to say a massive thank you together with Clap For Our Carers is already making such a difference and today, and because of the brilliant British people, we have already raised nearly £17 million for our Covid-19 Urgent Appeal.

“Now with ITV’s generosity to give free air time to remind everyone of the opportunity to express their love and thanks and to also give back, we are even more grateful so thank you.

“We are distributing funds to over 140 NHS charities who are the legal way that the NHS receives, holds and spends charitable funds.

“These funds are above and beyond the funds that the Government has provided and together we help provide the very best care for NHS patients.”