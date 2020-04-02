Tony Award-winner Brian Stokes Mitchell has tested positive for coronavirus.

The actor and chairman of the board of The Actors Fund announced the news of his Covid-19 diagnosis in a Twitter video, reassuring fans that he was already beginning to feel better.

He said his wife and son do not have symptoms.

I’m Coronavirus positive, but doing well! More to come! – Stokes pic.twitter.com/hmPbz3R2gz — Brian Stokes Mitchell (@bstokesmitchell) April 1, 2020

In a statement, The Actors Fund said Mitchell’s diagnosis is an example “of why it is vitally important that we each do everything we can to slow the spread of this virus”.

Mitchell won a Tony for his lead performance in the 1999 musical Kiss Me, Kate.

Other Broadway figures who have tested positive include Gavin Creel, Aaron Tveit and Laura Bell Bundy as well as composer David Bryan.

It has claimed the life of four-time Tony-winning playwright Terrence McNally.