Community members have described their shock following a double murder in a “crowded flat” on a south London estate.

Metropolitan Police and London Ambulance Service were called to a property in Dorset Road, Stockwell, at around 4pm on Wednesday.

A 59-year-old-man and a 56-year-old woman were found with multiple stab injuries and pronounced dead at the scene.

Five men, who were aged in their 40s to late 50s, and a woman aged in her early 50s, were arrested at the scene on suspicion of murder.

Police said the two deceased were believed to be known to each other, and that they were not currently looking for anyone else in connection with the murders.

A neighbour in Dorset Road, Cemal Emirze, 54, said “a lot of people” lived in the flat where the bodies were found.

He added: “Around this area and the community there is usually always stabbings happening.”

Community leaders said the murders came at a time of increased anxiety and fear over the coronavirus pandemic.

Lambeth councillor Mohammed Seedat said: “A 13-year-old boy from Brixton with coronavirus sadly died and 24 hours later this tragic murder happened.”

Mr Seedat said the block of flats where the incident took place was largely occupied by Spanish-speaking people from the South American community.

“They lived in a crowded flat and all knew each other,” he added.

“What’s become apparent is how the response times for police has slowed down because of coronavirus, just getting an interpreter there was difficult.”

Abdi Musse, director of Friends Of The Horn Foundation in Brixton, south London, said: “This was the last thing we expected in these difficult times, we were in state of shock already and to add the stabbing it is very sad indeed.”

Detective Chief Inspector Richard Leonard said: “The investigation is at a very early stage, but we currently believe that many of those caught up in the tragic incident are from South American communities.

“We are appealing directly to those communities in and around the local area for any assistance they can give us and will be working closely with our partners and other agencies to reach potential witnesses.”

Any witnesses or anyone with information should call police on 101, or the incident room on 020 8345 3775, quoting reference CAD4286/01April.