Nicola Sturgeon became emotional after saying the first thing she wants to do once the Covid-19 lockdown is lifted is to hug her parents.

Scotland’s First Minister was speaking in an hour-long interview with Ewen Cameron in an interview broadcast on Radio Clyde and other Bauer Media stations across Scotland.

The SNP leader sounded emotional as she shared how much she was looking forward to seeing her relatives in person again.

“Like most people, I’m trying to keep in touch with my family over FaceTime and Skype, whereas previously we would’ve (just) phoned each other because we could (also) go and see each other.” she said.

“I’m doing all these things as well. But giving my mum and dad a hug, and hug my niece and go and wish my nephew a proper happy birthday, see my mother-in-law who’s in a particularly vulnerable position …

“All these things, just like everybody else, I really look forward to do – you’re going to make me emotional now.”

The pandemic could bring perspective to the people of Scotland when the lockdown is eventually lifted, the First Minister claimed.

She said: “I don’t want to get too trite and cliched here, because it’s easy to do that, but it’s never been truer that we’re actually all in this together.

“If we keep pulling together and looking out for each other and doing the right things then, without trying to put a silver lining on a really big cloud – because it is a big cloud – we might just come out of this with a renewed sense of what really matters in life.

“Those human connections and making sure that we think about them and remember to value each other.

“If that happens then maybe something good will come out of it all.”

The First Minister also told Scots not to be overly confident about the death rate in Scotland being lower than in England, following comments made by experts.

She said: “Let’s not lull ourselves into a false sense of security.

“Hopefully what we have done and the stage we’ve done it will mean that our peak will be lower, but we don’t know that for sure yet.”

She also said she does not think border patrols with England will be necessary.

The First Minister told the broadcaster that “in all likelihood, it would be a phased approach” in a return to normality.

But she stressed that she could not say so categorically at this stage as there is not enough data or evidence to base such judgments on.