A British Pakistani man whose conviction over the killing of a US journalist was overturned is set to remain in custody for three months.

The superintendent of Karachi’s Central Prison said he received an order from the Sindh provincial government saying Ahmed Omar Saeed Sheikh’s release would threaten public safety.

The government ordered him to be kept in prison as it appeals to the Pakistan Supreme Court to have his murder conviction reinstated.

Dr Judea Pearl, the father of American journalist Daniel Pearl, who was killed by terrorists in 2002 (Wilfredo Lee/AP)

Saeed was sentenced to death after being found guilty of murder and kidnap over the 2002 death of Wall Street Journal reporter Daniel Pearl.

On Thursday, the Sindh High Court overturned his murder conviction and sentenced him to seven years for the kidnapping.