Police are continuing to warn motorists not to take advantage of quieter roads by speeding.

North Wales Police said traffic officers have detected a number of high-speed offences in the last week, including a driver caught travelling at 113mph on the A55 at Northop and another at 101mph on the A5 near Corwen.

On Thursday, North Yorkshire Police said the force had also seen an increase in speeding vehicles since the coronavirus lockdown, with a BMW clocked travelling at 132mph on the A168 at Asenby, near Thirsk.

Supt Jane Banham, of North Wales Police’s roads policing unit, said: “While many people are following the very clear Government advice to stay at home and only make essential journeys, sadly we have seen some motorists using the roads irresponsibly with highly excessive speeds recorded on key routes and other dangerous offences such as drink and drug-driving.

“Speeding is an issue that concerns many of our communities but at the moment it’s especially poignant. Fatal or serious collisions caused by taking risks and driving or riding at excess speed would require the use of the NHS, fire and police – all who are exceptionally busy because of Covid-19.

“Those involved in a serious collision are likely to end up in hospital, depriving people suffering from Covid-19 of precious NHS resources, precious medical care and potentially hospital beds.

“Despite the travel restrictions we are still out there and we will continue to secure convictions and keep our roads safe from those who put their lives and other innocent road users at risk.”