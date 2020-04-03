An artist has painted pub murals in tribute to NHS workers fighting the coronavirus and the children stuck at home during the outbreak.

Self-employed mural painter Rachel List was asked to put her designs on the side of the Horse Vaults pub and on the gates of the Hope and Anchor in Pontefract, West Yorkshire.

Rachel List’s painting on the side of Horse Vaults pub in Pontefract, West Yorkshire (Danny Lawson/PA)

Rachel List’s mural on the gates of the Hope & Anchor (Danny Lawson/PA)

She told the PA news agency she hand-painted the murals early in the morning so people would get a surprise.

And once she produced her first, of an NHS nurse with the Superman logo, she was asked by the second pub to do another, this time paying tribute to the children who have made rainbows.

The 29-year-old said: “It’s lovely, I didn’t expect it to blow up like this.”